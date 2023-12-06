Top AEW star tipped by Hall of Famer to have a run in WWE under Triple H’s leadership (Exclusive)

A rising star from AEW has been tipped to have a great career in WWE under the tutelage of Triple H. That name in question is none other than Wardlow.

Veteran journalist Bill Apter said that Wardlow in WWE would be exciting, and that he has been waiting for when it could happen. Apter was speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, along with Dr Chris. He said:

“I've just been waiting for what the WWE machine could do for this kid, I think it would be absolutely amazing because he goes in there, and it's that whole wild man thing, going and pick a guy up, throw him down, and I am out of the ring.” [22:05 - 22:25]

He also gave his two cents on what Wardlow has been missing ever since he returned to AEW. Unlike what everybody was speculating to be his hairstyle, Apter said that it was something else that was making the big man underwhelming.

“He could be an actual threat to Sting as champion, but I’ll tell you what? I dont think it's the ponytail. You know what I think? There is some finesse missing.” [20:12 - 20:22]

It will be interesting to see how Wardlow’s trajectory will now take off in AEW.

Wardlow fired a warning shot to the AEW roster before his return

Ever since making his return, Wardlow has been on a warpath, and has been squashing his opponents with ease. That was to be expected given his ominous message to the AEW roster before returning to the ring.

He took to Twitter and said that would have to play dad, and that he also had to teach the entire place about respect.

“Looks like I’m gonna have to play dad when I return, and teach this entire place about respect.”

It seems like that message has been delivered to the AEW dressing room in a convincing manner, and letting Tony Khan realize Wardlow's value.

