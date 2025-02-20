Top AEW star told to skip Dynamite - Here's why 

A top AEW star was not present at this week's edition of Dynamite. However, he did not do it of his own will and was asked to skip the show for a purpose by his close associate.

This was Swerve Strickland, who missed this week's flagship AEW show. During the February 19, 2025, episode of AEW Dynamite, Ricochet made his way out for an in-ring segment. The Only and One gloated about his recent success and triumph over stars like Swerve Strickland and other prominent names in the locker room.

Moreover, he still had the Embassy robe of Prince Nana, which he had taken weeks before emerging victorious in his match against Strickland. Amid his address, Swerve's music hit, but it was not the former AEW World Champion who walked out. Rather, it was his manager Prince Nana, who was in a serious mood, unlike his usual cheery and dancing disposition.

Prince Nana revealed that he told Swerve Strickland to skip this week's Dynamite because he wanted to take care of his business by himself. He then emphasized the importance of the Embassy robe, wanting it back and what it meant to him and his three-decade-long tenure in the wrestling business.

But the ever-arrogant Ricochet denied his plea and dared him to take it. After Prince Nana did nothing, Ricochet laughed in his face before exiting the ring with the robe still in his grasp and no Swerve Strickland present to help Prince Nana get his cherished robe back.

Business is sure to pick up when Swerve makes his appearance and the former AEW World Champion will have his say on this soon.

