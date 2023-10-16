Top AEW star urges Adam Cole "to pull the trigger" before MJF does: "I see right through his BS"

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been a heel for most of his run in All Elite Wrestling and recently turned babyface after his partnership with Adam Cole. The duo, known as Better That You Bay Bay, has become a fan favorite and won the ROH World Tag Team Titles at All In pay-per-view. However, a top AEW star urges Cole to betray MJF before the Devil does.

The star in question is Wardlow, who joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2019 and played bodyguard to Maxwell until early 2022. The growing dissent against the AEW Champion due to his antics forced Wardlow to turn against him, and they got embroiled in a rivalry that culminated at Double or Nothing 2022. The War Dog dominantly won the match and, as per the stipulation, earned an All Elite Wrestling contract and freedom from MJF.

During an interview with Sports Lightly, former TNT Champion Wardlow talked about the ten Powerbombs he delivered to MJF at AEW Double or Nothing and said they were not enough for the Salt of the Earth.

Mr. Mayhem expressed disappointment at the fans for falling for MJF's shenanigans and said he saw right through his BS.

"Yeah, ten wasn't enough. I don't know if there is a number that exists, that will satisfy me for the amount of Powerbombs that MJF is due, and deserves. And, I understand in the past four months, he has somehow convinced everybody in the world to cheer for him, and feel sad for him, and feel sorry for him. It just amazes me how somebody can do horrible, evil things for years and then they come out and say sorry, and spew out some fake tears, and now all of a sudden everybody forgets about all the bad they've ever done and then they want to embrace them. Well, I'm a little more intelligent. I see right through his BS, and I am not one of the people that have sat at home cheering on MJF for the past four months," Wardlow said. [From 02:08 - 03:18]

The 35-year-old also advised Adam Cole to turn on the AEW World Champion before he does.

"Pull the trigger before he does," Wardlow said. [From 03:24 - 03:28]

Adam Cole is recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered at the AEW Grand Slam and is out of action.

Wardlow has been squashing opponents since his AEW return

Wardlow lost the TNT Title to Luchasaurus in the debut episode of Collision on June 17, 2023, and was absent from the AEW programming.

Mr. Mayhem returned recently to the October 4 edition of Dynamite and faced Griff Garrison in a one-sided match. The War Dog delivered multiple power bombs to his opponents and didn't take long to win. After his win, Wardlow returned backstage through the crowd.

On the following week, on Dynamite Title Tuesday, the 35-year-old did the same to Matt Sydal, and the squash ended via referee stoppage. The booking of Warlow since his return has been intriguing, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former TNT Champion.