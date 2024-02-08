Top AEW star WALKS OUT during Dynamite!

A certain AEW star has just walked out as he was not a fan of events that went down concerning him that just took place tonight on Dynamite.

This was Hangman Adam Page, and he was distressed regarding how his match with Swerve Strickland went down.

The match had a time limit, but this did not stop both AEW stars from making the most of this and dishing out as much punishment as they could. In the end, Swerve hit a JML Driver, and went for the cover, but fell short of the time limit, and this ended as a draw.

He asked for an extra five minutes so they could settle this. Hangman did not oblige and began to gloat that he did not lose the match. He was willing to lose out on an opportunity as long as this meant Swerve lost out as well. He then began to walk out on his opponent.

Suddenly, Tony Schiavone revealed that Tony Khan took the draw into account and booked a three-way match instead for Revolution pay-per-view.

Hangman then went into a frenzy, as he did not want Swerve Strickland to get any close to a world title. Eventually, he got too frustrated, so he walked out of the arena.

