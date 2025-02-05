Top AEW star wants a blockbuster match with Mercedes Mone, but there's a twist

A top AEW star wants to face Mercedes Mone. However, this star made some interesting comments about The CEO's titles.

Mariah May established herself as the top star of AEW's Women's Division when she defeated Toni Storm at All In 2024. Since then, she has defeated every challenger who has faced her and is quickly running out of legitimate opponents who could dethrone her.

Mercedes Mone is in a similar situation. The CEO has been undefeated in AEW and captured the TBS Championship. She then went on to win multiple titles across several promotions. Given the dominance of both women, it's only a matter of time before they collide in the ring.

Trending

During a recent interview on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Mariah May said that she wants a title vs. title match against The CEO. However, she is only interested in Mone's TBS Title and not the other titles around her waist.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

“We may as well. I say title for title. I’m not interested in this plethora of indie titles she’s now running around on TV with. I don’t care, I don’t want to cover up this body. I’m interested in the world title and the TBS Title because I’m in All Elite Wrestling, so I would love to hold both. Mariah Two Belts? How about that? But she kind of came in with her little M.M. initials, trying to steal my flame, and it hasn’t really worked out for her because I’m the World Champion, she’s not." [H/T Fightful]

Mariah May says the world may not be ready for her match against Mercedes Mone

Mariah May and Mercedes Mone are two of the biggest stars in women's wrestling. The AEW Women's World Champion made a name for herself in Stardom before arriving in AEW. On the other hand, Mercedes wrestled for the WWE for several years. She is one of the most influential talents in the world and helped put women's wrestling on the map. Hence, a match between these two women could be regarded as a dream come true for many fans.

During the same interview, Mariah May noted that she was a fan of The CEO and complimented her ability to make history and push boundaries. While she wants to step into the ring against the former WWE star, she is not sure if the fans are ready for a match of this magnitude.

"Yes, I was always a fan of Mercedes. Coming up as a wrestler, I thought she was fantastic, and she does change the game and she does make history, and she does push boundaries. So she’s definitely someone I want to step in the ring with. But I don’t know if people are ready for that. I don’t think they are. That’s a lot of star power in one ring, and I don’t think AEW women have had that, so I don’t know if they’re ready for that," May said. [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see when this dream match between Mariah May and Mercedes Mone will take place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback