Top AEW star wants a dream 'forbidden door' match against WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair 

A top AEW star recently talked about her dream match with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

When it comes to women's wrestling, it doesn't get any bigger than Charlotte Flair. Being a second-generation superstar, Charlotte understands the business inside out and is known for her in-ring prowess. The 14-time WWE Women's Champion is considered by many as one of the best wrestlers ever.

Former AEW Champion, Dr. Britt Baker, views Charlotte Flair similarly. Talking to Mark Andrew on the podcast My Love Letter to Wrestling, she revealed that Impact Wresling's Deonna Purazzo and WWE's Charlotte Flair are her dream opponents.

She further added that Charlotte is one of the best wrestlers in the world and has an admirable track record of proving her detractors wrong at each step. Baker also praised Flair's attitude and poise.

“I have so many; I’m so bad at this question because I have so many. As far as tugging on my heartstrings, one of my best friends in the whole world is Deonna Purrazzo. And she is like this, crossing a forbidden door. That is definitely someone I would kill to have a match with, not let alone at Wembley Stadium. And then let’s go the other forbidden door the other way. I always say I would love to have a match with Charlotte Flair. I think she’s one of the best that’s ever done it. And people, no matter what you say about her, she’s always proving people wrong. And I think she, it’s very admirable. Her attitude, her poise is everything about her.” [H/T WrestlingHeadlines]

Baker's admiration for Charlotte is in no way far-fetched. Flair is undoubtedly one of the best in-ring performers and has achieved everything possible in WWE.

Britt Baker won the Owen Hart Foundation tournament last year and is a well-accomplished wrestler. The match between Baker and Flair is also a dream match for many wrestling fans.

Charlotte Flair is currently involved in a rivalry with Bianca Belair and WWE Women's Champion Asuka

Flair recently challenged Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship on Smackdown. Bianca Belair, who considered herself next in line for the title shot, did not take it well and interfered in the title match.

Now the three women are embroiled in a rivalry that will likely culminate into a Triple Threat Match for Asuka's title at SummerSlam.

With the level of the competitors involved, the eventual showdown between Asuka, Charlotte, and Belair can potentially steal any show regardless of the match card.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes