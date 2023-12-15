Top AEW star wants to face Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) in a massive dream match

An AEW star has revealed that facing the former WWE Women’s Grand Slam Champion Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, would be a massive dream match. The star in question is none other than the current Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion, Athena.

Athena was a guest on the Under The Ring podcast when she revealed that a match with Mercedes would be awesome. She also praised AEW and ROH for collaborating and doing what they do.

“Absolutely, who wouldn’t want more universally known talent, right? Like Giulia from STARDOM or Mercedes Mone, Trinity, there’s so many beautiful talented women out there who I’ve been dying to get my hands on, including those that work in the company now like Jamie Hayter. It’s really cool what AEW and ROH have done, bringing in that outside talent. Ronda Rousey was here a few weeks ago. It’s really cool to have the opportunity to not be limited to just our roster at times,” Athena said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Athena was once a part of WWE under the ring name Ember Moon before making a switch to All Elite Wrestling. She is clearly very talented and is now considered as an integral part of Ring of Honor.

Athena thanked Tony Khan after achieving an impressive feat

Athena recently completed one full year as the Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion. In the wake of that achievement, she took to Twitter and posted a message.

She thanked her fans and naysayers. She also thanked the AEW President Tony Khan and hoped that she would become the first Triple Crown Champion in 2024.

“@ringofhonor 1 year as champion, 1 year of must see violence, 1 year of me! Thank you to the my fans that believed in me and the trolls that motivated me. Thanks @TonyKhan for my show and letting me be me!! I'm you #ForeverROHchamp + 2024 I hope to be the first triple crown champ!,” Athena shared.

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Athena. She will have to be ready for a new venture with the AEW Women’s World Title, given how she is doing right now.

