Top AEW star wants an Iron Woman match against Mercedes Mone - "I just want to beat her a**"

Mercedes Mone is a marked woman in AEW since she now holds three titles. Another star has said that she wants to face The CEO in an Iron Woman match.

Thunder Rosa got a quick push as soon as she arrived in AEW. Shortly after arriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion, she won the AEW Women's World Championship. Sadly, she had to relinquish the title due to an injury. After spending over a year on the shelf, she went after the Women's title after returning from injury but was unsuccessful. However, she hasn't given up hope of becoming a champion again.

During a recent interview with Tim Hann Rivera, Thunder Rosa was asked to name some of her dream matches. The former AEW Women's World Champion said that she wants to beat Mercedes Mone and she wants to do it in an Iron Woman match.

“I just want to beat her a**. I just want to beat everybody’s a**. But I don’t want to do a street fight. I would love to do, because she’s been having some bada** matches, she did this in NXT with Bayley, I want to do an Iron Woman match with her. It’s time for her. She likes doing some crazy sh**, and I think she’s at another level, and that would definitely put my a** in shape. I really do want to do that," Rosa said. [H/T Fightful]

Mercedes Mone fires shots at her critics

Mercedes Mone has been on a roll since arriving in AEW. Within a year, she has won the TBS, NJPW Strong Women's, and RevPro British Women's Championships. Despite her in-ring success, The CEO has received a lot of flak from many industry veterans and critics for her supposed lack of promo skills and personality. However, it seems like she has had enough.

In a recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, Mercedes Mone fired back at her critics.

"When I left WWE, the goal was to elevate women’s wrestling and create more global opportunities and exposure. Many of the old guy podcasters mocked me for that and mocked that notion. I know publishing anything with my name gets them clicks and views, but I also believe that any of us from WWE and AEW, working in other promotions, when possible, helps achieve that goal. Shout out to Tony Khan for getting that, supporting so many other promotions, and especially allowing me to do so.” [H/T: Nodq.com]

It will be interesting to see if Thunder Rosa will be the one to finally dethrone Mercedes Mone.

