"Maybe I'll be his retirement match" - Top AEW star wants to retire Sting

Top AEW star Lance Archer has expressed his appreciation for Sting despite never having the chance to get in the ring with him. Archer also showed interest in wanting to be the legend's retirement match.

Both The Murderhawk Monster and The Icon debuted in AEW in 2020, with Archer debuting in the run-up to Double or Nothing 2020 as part of the inaugural TNT Championship tournament. While the WCW icon debuted at the "Winter is Coming" edition of Dynamite in December 2020, attacking Team Taz.

Speaking to Dennis Farrell and Lars Frederiksen on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, The Murderhawk Monster opened up about the time he and the 62-year old spent together in TNA, now IMPACT Wrestling.

"I didn't know where my career was going, as far as TNA was concerned or the business of wrestling, there was a moment where I had to have a real heart-to-heart with myself and decide what I want to do in the business, I reached out to him and we talked about it. He gave me a lot of thoughts and advice. They try to say, 'don't meet your heroes because they'll disappoint you.' He's never been disappointing. He's always been a good and genuine dude, always willing to give advice and talk to you if he's got the time. He's never big timed me or anybody I've heard that he's treated that way." (H/T Fightful)

Archer has never had a one-on-one match with The Icon, however he thinks that a retirement match would be the perfect occasion.

"He's been absolutely cool, from the TNA days, now getting to work with him in AEW. I hope for, and I asked for a match back in TNA with him, but it didn't happen. I'm hoping that, at some point before he retires, maybe I'll be his retirement match. Everybody dies, Murderhawk Monster takes out Sting." (H/T Fightful).

Sting may be 62-years old, but he's not done yet in AEW

Archer's dream of putting The Icon's career to rest may be easier said than done, as the 62-year-old is having the time of his life alongside Darby Allin in AEW.

The highlight so far came at the most recent AEW pay-per-view, Revolution, where the Stinger defied gravity, logic and people's belief in science when he leaped from a balcony through Andrade El Idolo and a stack of 4 tables.

