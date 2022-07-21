"Smack Stokely Hathaway in the back of the head" - Top AEW star gives hilarious prediction ahead of Dynamite match

AEW star Kris Statlander has stated her intention to smack Stokely Hathaway in the back of the head on Dynamite.

Hathaway has been a thorn in the side of Statlander and Athena ever since they began teaming together. He even went as far as to deny Athena from challenging for Jade Cargill's TBS Championship.

In the lead-up to Dynamite, Statlander decided to turn Hathaway into a meme by using his face to describe how she would feel when she slaps him in the head.

"My face as I’m winding up to smack @StokelyHathaway in the back of the head again. Catch it live tonight on #AEWDynamite 8/7c," wrote Statlander.

Statlander has already smacked Stokely in the head once, will she do it again? Only time will tell!

Stokely Hathaway will be at ringside this week on AEW Dynamite

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will be the second week of "Fyter Fest," and it will see Stokely Hathaway in the corner of The Baddies as they take on the team of Kris Statlander, Athena and Willow Nightingale.

The action doesn't stop there, as fans in Duluth, Georgia will witness a lot of intense action including Brody King against Darby Allin, Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta against Best Friends, as well as the Varsity Blonds taking on the team of Christian Cage and Luchasaurus.

All of this will take place before the main event of Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho's final showdown in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match. The Jericho Appreciation Society will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage during the clash.

What do you think will happen on AEW Dynamite? Are you looking forward to this week's episode? Let us know in the comments section down below!

