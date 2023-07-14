Top AEW star wants to have women's Blood and Guts match before retiring

AEW is yet to introduce a women's Blood & Guts match, the promotion will be holding its third annual men's Blood & Guts match on an upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Britt Baker recently expressed her desire to see a women's Blood & Guts match in the promotion before she retires. She has already made history in the promotion as one of the first women to main event "Dynamite" while competing in the company's first-ever unsanctioned Lights Out Match. She is eager to raise the stakes for women in the promotion.

In a recent interview on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter To Wrestling, Britt Baker sees the potential for a women's Blood & Guts match as a spectacle that would showcase the incredible talent.

"Blood & Guts would be awesome, to have a women's match in Blood & Guts. I hope, before I retire, that's a regular feature of the Blood & Guts show. Just to have the female presence, I think that would be such a spectacle. We have some crazy girls in AEW that would be willing to really put their bodies on the line, and I think that match would really, really deliver," Baker said.

Furthermore, she also hopes to see women main event a pay-per-view in the promotion someday:

"It's not that the women aren't talented enough to do it, it's just we are so lucky that we have so many of the best wrestlers in the world." [H/T- Wrestling Inc.]

Britt Baker talks about her being the top star in AEW

Britt Baker, one of the top stars in AEW, opened up about her position in the company and the challenges she has faced.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Baker discussed her journey in AEW and the misconceptions surrounding her success.

"It’s incredibly frustrating when people think I was handed this. I worked my a** off for this. Nothing was handed to me. I was the first female signed in AEW, and I’ve been under a microscope ever since. I’ve been open to the criticism that came from that, and I’ve become a better wrestler and a better promo to get where I am today—and I’m still working to be better," said Baker.

Being the first female signed in the promotion, Baker has faced intense scrutiny and criticism but has used it as motivation to improve her skills.

