Top AEW star wins his first match back in almost five months

Eddie Kingston made his Collision in-ring debut tonight, and his first match on an AEW weekly show since March.

Kingston was last seen competing in an AEW show in March, before he went on a hiatus. He returned just in time for Forbidden Door, and fought against the BCC. He took another break right after, to go to Japan for the G1 Climax Tournament, and tonight was his first taste of competition for AEW in a while.

He teamed up with Orange Cassidy and Penta El Zero M to take on Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade in six-man tag action. Kingston and his squad would end up taking the victory.

After the match, Trent and Chuck Taylor came out and the full squad going to war against the Blackpool Combat Club at All In assembled in the ring. They each took turns to say a few words to their opponents.

They were interrupted by the BCC themselves, who addressed their opponents, mostly directed to Kingston. While every single member of the faction gave warnings to their opponents, Kingston stormed backstage, searching for the BCC themselves.

Kingston was unsuccessful in finding the group, but it seemed a fire had just been ignited in him, and the BCC has to be careful at All In when he's unleashed and gets his hands on them.

