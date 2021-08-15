Top AEW stars apologize to Kenny Omega for major blunder

The Young Bucks have apologized to AEW World Champion Kenny Omega for committing a blunder during his match on AEW Rampage.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the AEW Tag Team Champions regretted sliding the chair towards Kenny Omega, which eventually became the reason behind the latter's crushing IMPACT World Championship loss to Christian Cage.

"Oh dang sorry about the chair. ugh," The Young Bucks wrote in their latest bio.

Don Callis initiated the entire angle first by purposefully distracting the referee. Kenny Omega seized the opportunity and delivered a low blow to Christian Cage. The Young Bucks soon joined the party intending to help The Cleaner.

But AEW star Christian Cage stunned everyone by hitting Kenny Omega with a vicious Killswitch on the chair to cause an upset win.

Christian Cage pins Kenny Omega & becomes Impact World Champion! #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/8cUxvyRZcH — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 14, 2021

Captain Charisma ended Kenny Omega's title reign at 111 days. On top of that, the former WWE superstar became the first wrestler to hand Kenny Omega a singles defeat in almost two years.

The Young Bucks seem to have apologized here, but The Cleaner could blame Don Callis and the Jackson Brothers for his dreadful loss. It remains to be seen how their storyline will unfold moving forward.

The Young Bucks are set to defend their AEW Tag Team Championships next week

Will the Jackson Brothers reign supreme next week?

In the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, the Young Bucks will put their AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (The Jurassic Express).

The match was made official during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite when Christian Cage confirmed his clash with Kenny Omega at Rampage. Now that Captain Charisma has won the IMPACT World title, Jurassic Express will also be looking to dethrone the Young Bucks.

Nick and Matt Jackson are the longest-reigning AEW Tag Team Champions, and with their current momentum, it seems unlikely that they'll be dropping their gold anytime soon.

Regardless, the bout will be a hard-hitting contest as both teams will leave no stone unturned in putting each other down.

