Top AEW stars react to Kevin Owens' gesture on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens imitated AEW's Young Bucks' pose during his dark match against Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW. The Jackson Brothers responded to the gesture on Twitter.

Kevin Owens came off a historic match against Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 38. Despite losing, it was a major moment for the former NXT Champion as he not only wrestled one of his childhood idols but was the chosen one to face the Texas Rattlesnake in his first match in nearly 20 years.

He faced Cody Rhodes after WWE RAW went off-air and during the match, fans captured him posing as the Young Bucks.

In typical Young Bucks fashion, they updated their bios to respond to the pose.

"Whaddup Kev," the Young Bucks said in their bio.

The former AEW tag team champions previously updated their bio to take a shot at Cody Rhodes following his tweet after his move to WWE became official.

The Young Bucks will face FTR on AEW Dynamite

FTR won the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship by defeating the Briscoes at Supercard of Honor. It was a highly-anticipated match between two of the best tag teams in the world and the match lived up to its lofty expectations.

Following the match, there was a mutual show of respect between the two teams. The Briscoes absorbed the crowd adulation when they were attacked by the Young Bucks. FTR made the save and took to the mic to cut a promo on the Bucks.

They were already going to face off on AEW Dynamite for the AAA Tag Team Championship. But with the former Revival winning the ROH Tag Team Titles, the stakes got even bigger as the match was changed to a double title match.

The Young Bucks faced FTR at Full Gear 2020 in a dream match when the former came out on top to win the AEW Tag Team Championship for the first time ever.

