"Going to be the best tag team matches anyone has ever seen" – Top AEW tag team and longtime rivals want to fight Lucha Bros

Lucha Bros won the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All Out 2021 in a hellacious steel cage match. With the belts around their waists, all AEW tag teams are likely to eye the champions. One of them is Proud n Powerful.

Proud N Powerful vs Lucha Bros???!!!!! INJECT THIS DIRECTLY INTO MY VEINS. #AEWDynamite #AEW #AEWonTNT — King Крис (@KingOmega85) September 9, 2021

In an interview on Gettin' Better with Ron Funches, Santana of Proud n Powerful discussed the history between the two teams. The Inner Circle member recalled that PnP and Lucha Bros have wrestled over 20 times all over the world. Santana said when the feud is revisited in AEW, the matches will be amazing.

"I see on Twitter, everyone is like, 'when are ya'll gonna get the tag titles?' It's awesome. It feels great. It's one of those things where we're obviously doing something right if people want us to have that spotlight. Us and Lucha Bros, we had a feud in IMPACT for the tag titles and that feud pretty much caused us to have 24 or 25 matches around the world. We took that same match and did it all over the Indies in the States, we went to Canada, we went to Mexico, we went to England, we did it in Germany. We literally did that match all over the world. The chemistry is definitely there. We've always been like a family with each other. We all came up under Konnan and he's a big mentor for us. When that time comes, best believe it's going to be some of the best tag team matches anyone has ever seen. That's not even being cocky, we have the proof," Santana said. (h/t: Fightful)

Lucha Bros and Proud n Powerful have not had a tag team match in AEW

I’m tryna see the Lucha Bros vs Proud & Powerful 🧨💥🧨#AEWDynamite @AEW #TagDivision — SWOLE: A Phoenix Tale (@SwoleWorld) September 9, 2021

Lucha Bros and Proud n Powerful are two of the best tag teams in AEW. PnP is coming off a huge win over the FTR while the Lucha Bros just captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Considering the two long-time rivals haven't wrestled one-on-one in AEW yet, a title program would be amazing.

Their past matches in AAW, PWG, and IMPACT Wrestling were always delivered. With higher takes and both teams being regarded higher, this could potentially be the best tag team feud we have ever seen in AEW.

