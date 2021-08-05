Top Champion gives his take on Lana possibly joining AEW

Miro hasn't ruled out the possibility of seeing his wife Lana joining AEW down the road.

CJ Perry (a.k.a Lana) was one of many big names, including Braun Strowman, Murphy, and Aleister Black, released by WWE, owing to budget cuts on June 2. Multiple former WWE superstars jumping over to AEW has become the story of 2021 so far. Fans are now speculating if she will follow in her husband's footsteps in Tony Khan's promotion.

Appearing on Action Sports Jax, AEW star Miro stated that he left it to his wife to decide whatever she wants to pursue moving forward. Miro added that her accolades reflect how successful she has been in the wrestling business. However, he would be surprised if Lana goes back to doing what she used to do in her early days:

"Well, currently she's doing her own thing. But also it's not about me. It's about what she wants to do. She's been in the business for such a long time and came fresh out of nowhere. I wouldn't be surprised if she stays in wrestling because there are so many opportunities coming because she's one of the best. She could always go outside of wrestling because before wrestling, she was something else. My mind is blown if she decides to focus on a different career path, how successful that would be," Miro said.

Although Lana never won a championship in her entire WWE stint, she became popular for managing AEW's Miro, who used to be known as Rusev at that time. Once Lana finishes her 90-day non-competitive clause, she can follow her passion in Tony Khan's promotion.

She can thrive in the women's division or even align with her husband to recreate their dynamic from WWE days.

Miro successfully defended his TNT title on AEW Dynamite this week

During the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite, Miro defeated Lee Johnson to retain his TNT Championship. This was his fifth successful title defense ever since winning it from Darby Allin a few months ago.

The self-proclaimed God's favorite champion has been booked as an indestructible force. One may wonder if there's anyone who could pose a formidable threat to his title reign.

