Top champion loses title at AEW All In, winning streak ends

A top champion just lost her title at AEW All In 2024. Her winning streak also ended, thanks to the result.

Toni Storm had been on top of her game ever since she won the AEW Women's World Championship. Her gimmick has also helped her become one of the most popular women on the roster of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Mariah May was a key component of her successful title reign.

However, Mariah May shocked the world when she turned on her mentor after winning the Women's Owen Hart Cup a few weeks ago. This betrayal surprised Toni Storm and she hadn't been the same since.

May on the other hand hasn't hesitated at taking shots at her former mentor. The two women finally faced off tonight at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, London. The match was emotionally charged as expected. The 26-year-old took control of the match early on, but Toni made a comeback after hitting a Storm Zero on the steel steps, busting open the challenger.

The Glamour tried everything to win the match. She tried to use the title belt but Luther stopped her. She then tried to use the shoe but Toni stopped her and snatched it away. However, the champion couldn't bring herself to use the shoe, allowing May to take advantage. She hit the Storm Zero on Toni to pick up the massive win.

This loss ended Toni Storm's 16-match winning streak. She hasn't lost a match since April of this year, with her last one coming on the March 20 edition of Collision to Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa.

It remains to be seen what this loss means to Toni Storm, who looked very emotional after losing her title. It bears watching what happens next in her rivalry with former protege, and new Women's World Champion, Mariah May.

