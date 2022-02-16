"Forever thankful" - Top champion breaks character and sends heartfelt message to Cody Rhodes after AEW departure

Brandi and Cody Rhodes leaving AEW has been the biggest talking point in wrestling today. A number of All Elite stars have come out to wish the American Nightmare and his wife the best for their future. TBS Champion Jade Cargill was one of them.

It was reported a few weeks ago that Cody Rhodes' contract with All Elite Wrestling had expired. Cody famously confirmed that he was working on a "handshake deal" in a backstage video following his latest match with TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Earlier today, Tony Khan announced via the official AEW Twitter page that Brandi and Cody Rhodes have departed the company.

Jade Cargill sent a heartwarming message to the former AEW Executive Vice President, stating that she would gladly take the Codyvator and that she was "forever thankful" to him. The Codyvator is the platform which Cody Rhodes used for his elaborate entrances in the promotion.

"@CodyRhodes I’ll take the Codyvator with pride and style. Thank you for an unforgettable banging beginning to my career. Forever thankful." - Jade Cargill tweeted.

Cody Rhodes leaving AEW wasn't the only big news of the day

Earlier in the day, it was reported that WWE was keen on bringing 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin back to the company for a match at WrestleMania 38. The Texas Rattlesnake hasn't wrestled since retiring 19 years ago.

Stone Cold is arguably the most popular wrestling star in history. The crowd reactions to his sporadic appearances for WWE prove that he is still seen as a megastar. But at 57 years old, whether he is able to work a respectable match remains to be seen.

The rumor is that Austin will face Kevin Owens if he returns. Of course, Cody Rhodes now seems to be in the mix for WWE, so all bets are off.

The possibility of seeing Cody Rhodes or 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in a match at WrestleMania 38 was an impossibility even a few weeks ago. But with WWE making overtures to the Texas Rattlesnake and the three-time TNT Champion leaving the promotion he helped create, the possibilities have become very exciting.

