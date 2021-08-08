Top champion wants to get in the ring with AEW's Kenny Omega

Lance Archer recently expressed his desire to face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

During a Q/A, a Twitter user asked the IWGP United States Champion to reveal the opponent he would like to face the most. In response, Archer stated that he wants to get in the ring Kenny Omega as he is the AEW World Champion:

"Kenny cuz he’s Champ," Lance Archer replied.

The Murderhawk Monster has been on a roll recently as he went on to dethrone Jon Moxley to become the IWGP U.S. Champion for the second time in his career. He also had his first successful title defense against Bullet Club leader Hikuleo during the Fight For The Fallen special episode of AEW Dynamite.

Based on his recent Twitter claims, it looks like Archer has started aiming for big things moving forward.

Given the success of Kenny Omega, every wrestler on the current AEW roster wants a piece of him. On top of that, with the caliber that The Best Bout Machine possesses, he almost always ends up bringing the best out of his opponents.

If or when the company decides to put Kenny Omega in the ring with Lance Archer, it will truly be a battle for the ages. Meanwhile, Lance Archer is currently scheduled to face Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence next week.

Kenny Omega could face Christian Cage at AEW All Out

Christian Cage confronting Kenny Omega

Christian Cage was recently named the #1 contender for Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship. With the All Out pay-per-view just around the corner, the company could look to book this 'money' match as their main event for the show.

Kenny Omega and Christian Cage have had several physical altercations with each other in the past. But for some reason, management never pulled the trigger on this feud. With Hangman Page now out of the title picture, it makes sense to capitalize on a readymade storyline.

Both men could initiate their feud next week on Dynamite or possibly during the debut episode of AEW Rampage. Regardless of what happens, fans will be in for a delight to witness two of the most technically sound wrestlers competing against each other somewhere down the road.

Edited by Arjun