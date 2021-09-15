Top executive reveals plans for AEW star to face Mickie James

Kiera Hogan left IMPACT Wrestling and has been a regular on AEW ever since. Her final match was planned against Mickie James, according to Tommy Dreamer, producer and writer at IMPACT Wrestling.

Kiera and Tasha Steelz formed a formidable duo by the name of Fire 'N Flava. They captured the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship twice in 2021.

The team broke up after Kiera announced that she's leaving IMPACT Wrestling. Since then, she has fought multiple times on AEW's YouTube shows. She even wrestled in the Women's Casino Battle Royale at All Out.

Tasha appeared on Tommy Dreamer’s House Of Hardcore podcast where Dreamer revealed that Kiera vs Mickie James was in the plans.

"Again, another ‘what if’; Kiera [Hogan], that was going to be — you [Tasha Steelz] would’ve had that match [against Mickie James] and it was going to be Kiera’s last match, would have been against Mickie, but didn’t happen and… so screw her for leaving [Dreamer jokingly said] and I hope she listens to this," Tommy Dreamer said. (h/t: Post Wrestling)

Mickie James invited several AEW stars for NWA EmPowerrr

Mickie was at the forefront of NWA EmPowerrr, an all women's pay-per-view that was a total success.

Mickie is a legend of women's wrestling, and was a shining light when women's wrestling was relegated to meaningless feuds and matches. In her bid to ensure EmPowerrr's success, Mickie invited talent from all promotions, including AEW.

While Mickie hasn't appeared on AEW, the likes of Red Velvet, Leyla Hirsch, Skye Blue, and Diamante were present for the show. Velvet came close to capturing the NWA Women's Tag Team Championship as she and KiLynn King lost in the final.

