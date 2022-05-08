×
Top female AEW star reacts to Conor McGregor getting called out by Charles Oliveira at UFC 274

An AEW star reacted to Conor McGregor getting called out by Charles Oliveira!
Soumik Datta
Modified May 08, 2022 12:36 PM IST
AEW star Tay Conti reacted to Charles Oliveira calling out Conor McGregor at UFC 274. In the main event of the latest UFC pay-per-view, Do Bronx defeated Justin Gaethje in the first round of their fight.

In his post-fight Octagon interview, the now-former UFC Lightweight Champion took to the microphone to put the Irishman on notice:

“Dana White, you can put anyone in front of me. I’m not going to choose. Hey, Conor McGregor. Are you coming up? Or are you going to run away?"

Referencing the same, Conti tweeted her reaction to Oliveira's call out. The AEW star is quite excited about a potential fight between Do Bronx and Notorious:

Conor McGregor vai correr ???? LFG !!!!!! I’m so excited. Can’t wait to be inside the cage !!! black belt rules, Do Bronxs é fodaaaaa

The newly crowned AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion is currently on vacation with her partner Sammy Guevara. The Spanish God recently lost the AEW TNT Championship to Scorpio Sky on a recent edition of Dynamite.

Days later, the duo competed at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey, capturing the mixed tag titles at the show.

Conor McGregor responded to Charles Oliveira on social media

Shortly after the conclusion of UFC 274, Conor McGregor tweeted his reaction to Charles Oliveira's call out. The former two-division UFC Champion said he's currently enjoying the newly-gained muscle mass and isn't sure about cutting down to 155 pounds.

However, the Irishman is excited about a potential fight against Do Bronx, hoping to knock out the #1 contender in the lightweight division down the line:

"I’m not sure I wish to cut the weight. I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I’d love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I’m unbeaten against Brazil. All KO's. I’ve some thinking to do"

Check out McGregor's tweet below:

I’m not sure I wish to cut the weight. I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I’d love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I’m unbeaten against Brazil. All KO’s. I’ve some thinking to do
Are you as excited as Tay Conti about a potential fight between McGregor and Oliveira?

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
