Top female AEW Star looks absolutely shredded ahead of All In [Photo]

AEW All In is just days away at the time of writing, and a top female star is looking in incredible shape ahead of the big show.

The star in question is the current AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida, who began her second reign as champion on the 200th episode of Dynamite on August 2nd, and has been unstoppable since her big win.

It seems like the champion isn't slowing down ahead of AEW All In on August 27th at Wembley Stadium, as she recently posted a picture of herself on Twitter looking shredded.

Check out the tweet below:

Shida will defend her title against Toni Storm, Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in an all-star four-way match that could potentially steal the show in London, England.

Hikaru Shida will have one more stop to make on the road to AEW All In

Before AEW jets off to England, the company will host the fifth-annual Fyter Fest on this week's editions of Dynamite, Rampage and, for the first-time ever, Collision.

Shida will be in action at Fyter Fest, along with the rest of the participants in the AEW Women's Championship four-way. The champion will team up with Baker to take on Saraya and Storm in a tag team match this week on Rampage.

Baker and Shida have a long history with each other during their time in All Elite Wrestling, with Baker being the woman to end Hikaru's first reign with the AEW Women's Championship at the 2021 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. More matches for Rampage and Collision will be announced on this week's edition of Dynamite as the road to All In begins to draw to a close.

