Top female star says WWE nixed her match against Jon Moxley: "The state we were in wouldn't allow it"

Inter-gender matches in WWE are not a foreign concept, but they rarely happen nowadays. A top female star in WWE was scheduled to have a match with Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) when the latter was serving under the banner a few years ago. Unfortunately, WWE nixed the match, and the said female star recently revealed why.

The superstar who was supposed to have a one-on-one match with Jon Moxley is Nia Jax. Jax has been a part of WWE for a decade now. She is a one-time Raw Women’s Champion and two-time Women’s Tag Team Champion.

During an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, she disclosed the real reason why WWE canceled her inter-gender match with Jon Moxley. It has nothing to do with any beef or drama.

“The Dean Ambrose story, it was funny because we were scheduled for that. But the particular state we were in wouldn't allow it. So it wasn't necessarily like any kind of drama behind the scenes. It was like, well the state wouldn't allow that match. So we couldn't have it and then it kind of just fell from there.”

Jax also pointed out that perhaps the match could have happened if it had been booked in a different state.

“Maybe [in a different state that would’ve happened]. I mean, Dean [Ambrose] is an incredible talent. It was an honor just getting in the ring with him. Look where he's going now, he's, you know, off doing incredible things, but you know you never know.” [From 03:20 to 03:55]

Check out the video below:

WWE star Nia Jax gives her opinion on inter-gender wrestling matches

While speaking in the same interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Nia Jax also discussed how she feels about inter-gender matches in wrestling. She is in favor of such type of match and gave a big thumbs up to the idea.

“I think inter-gender wrestling is great. I think you know it's we are an entertainment business, right? Like whatever happens, whatever we can do to entertain the people and I think that would be an incredible entertaining match having inter-gender wrestling. And you know when I got into the Rumble you saw how crazy the crowd went and how they loved when I got thrown out.” [From 03:00 to 03:18]

By participating in the men's Royal Rumble match in 2019, Jax etched her name in the history books as only the fourth woman to ever do so. She stood toe to toe with multiple male wrestlers during the Rumble match but unfortunately got thrown out of the ring after the men collectively worked together to eliminate her.

