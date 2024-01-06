Top free agent puts Adam Cole’s stablemate on notice after The Devil's reveal in AEW

A top free agent, Alex Hammerstone, wants to face a member of Undisputed Kingdom member in AEW. The member in question is Wardlow.

In 2019, the former joined Major League Wrestling and since then, his career has been growing upwards. After making a name for himself in MLW, the latter decided to leave the promotion and became a free agent in 2024.

While nothing is set in stone right now, for the past few days, Hammerstone has been teasing an AEW move. Recently, Undisputed Kingdom's Mike Bennett posted a picture on Twitter that included all the five members of the faction.

Alex Hammerstone replied to the tweet saying that he wanted to face Wardlow.

"Gimme the big one," Hammerstone wrote.

Potential AEW star Alex Hammerstone reveals the disadvantage of looking like Triple H

While speaking on Keeping It 100 Official, the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion spoke about issues he faced due to many thinking he resembled Triple H.

''When he said that (Scott D’Amore telling Hammerstone he looked too much like HHH), he was the final straw, because I had been getting that a little bit up until then. I never tried to look like HHH. I beat around the idea of expanding and changing up what I was doing. It was that constant internal struggle of, well, what I’m doing has got me here. I’m main-eventing all these indies, but it’s not getting me any further,'' said Hammerstone.

He continued :

''I cut the hair. Then I was like, if I cut the hair, that’s going to be such a shock. I might as well change up my entire presentation and change my music and my character and the way I do promos,'' he added.

In December 2023, Jacob Fatu defeated Hammerstone in MLW, which was his last match in the promotion.

