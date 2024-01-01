Top free agent reacts to MJF being removed from AEW's roster

In a surprising move, AEW has removed Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) from their official roster page. The 27-year-old, a top star and the longest reigning All Elite Wrestling World Champion is seemingly now a free agent as of January 1, 2024.

His profile and information have been taken off the company's website. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com first reported the news on X/Twitter:

"MJF is no longer listed on AEW's official roster page."

MJF's former Pinnacle teammate Shawn Spears replied to Sapp's tweet, saying:

"Same."

This deletion from the roster page comes right after the former AEW Champion dropped the title to Samoa Joe in a grueling main event match at the Worlds End pay-per-view. Max and Joe battled back and forth in a nearly 30-minute match before Joe forced him to pass out in the Coquina Clutch submission.

With Maxwell Friedman no longer affiliated with All Elite Wrestling as of the new year, it will be interesting to see where the controversial former champion ends up next. His removal from the roster page certainly gives the impression he could be heading to WWE or another wrestling company as a free agent.

Shawn Spears left AEW on New Year 2024

In addition to Maxwell Jacob Friedman, "The Chairman'' Shawn Spears is another name that has been taken off the All Elite Wrestling roster page to begin 2024. Spears recently announced his departure from the promotion, and the separation is said to be amicable.

The 42-year-old wrestler then took to Twitter, where he confirmed this report and thanked the company for the opportunity over the past five years:

"What a wonderful time it has been. Thank you AEW for allowing me to be there from the ground level. It’s been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development," (Spears tweeted).

"This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time. Thank you to all, staff and talent alike for the memories. 10."(wrote Shawn Spears).

So, while the reasons for MJF's removal seem more confusing, Spears had not been utilized in some time. This has led fans to believe the Perfect 10 is headed back to WWE under the new regime.

