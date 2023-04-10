Top free agent wants a blockbuster match against Hangman Page if he snubs WWE for AEW

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page is a dream opponent for many wrestlers across the world, but if one of wrestling's top free agents decides against joining WWE, the anxious millennial cowboy is at the top of his list.

The free agent in question is former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, who is back on the scene after allowing his NJPW contract to expire in January. The Golden Star made two appearances for GCW over WrestleMania weekend against "Speedball" Mike Bailey and former AEW star Joey Janela, winning both matches.

But it seems that Ibushi has his eye on a rematch with the former AEW World Champion. According to Dark Puroresu Flowsion on Twitter, if Kota can't tag with Page, then a match between the two is his priority.

The two men have only faced each other in singles competition once before, with Ibushi defeating Hangman at ROH Supercard of Honor in 2018.

Kota Ibushi and Hangman Page have been opponents and partners in the past

The meeting between Kota Ibushi and Hangman Page at ROH Supercard of Honor 2018 isn't the only time these two men have shared the ring, in fact, they have been opponents and partners on many occasions.

This is due to the Bullet Club "Civil War" in 2018, where Kenny Omega chose to side with Ibushi over his stablemates. This led to Page facing Ibushi in a number of tag team matches between January and May 2018, with the former AEW World Champion winning all but one of them.

Once The Elite officially left Bullet Club in late 2018, Page and Ibushi were on the same side for two matches during that year's World Tag League tour. On both occasions, they were joined by Yujiro Takahashi, winning one match but losing the other.

Would you like to see Ibushi vs. Hangman one more time? Let us know in the comments section down below!

