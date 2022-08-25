AEW Rampage Spoiler: Top IMPACT Wrestling star makes major debut on AEW 

This week's AEW Rampage witnessed a massive surprise as a popular IMPACT Wrestling star appeared on the show.

The episode was taped last night and included some exciting matches, with Wardlow taking on Ryan Nemeth and Claudio Castagnoli locking horns with Dustin Rhodes for the ROH World Championship.

After Mr. Mayhem pinned Nemeth in their match, former X-Division Champion Chris Sabin came out on stage alongside Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. Sabin is mainly known for his lengthy tenure with IMPACT Wrestling.

The 40-year-old is currently in his second stint with the promotion that got underway in 2019. He initially joined as a producer while recovering from an ACL injury but eventually made his in-ring return at Slammiversary 2020. He teamed up with Alex Shelley during the show to reform The Motor City Machine Guns.

Chris Sabin's The Motor City Machine Guns to compete at AEW All Out

The match card for the All Out pay-per-view event got prettier as a huge announcement was made on this week's AEW Dynamite.

The promotion aired a promo package on the show which confirmed that Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, collectively known as The Motor City Machine Guns, will be teaming up with Jay Lethal to go up against Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Wardlow at the September 4 event.

"Motor City Machine Guns [Alex Shelley/Chris Sabin] have just been revealed as Jay Lethal's tag team partners against TNT Champion Wardlow & FTR at #AEWAllOut Sun. Sept 4th LIVE on PPV! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/LF7c8nXF1E."

Though this will be Sabin's first match in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he has previously battled many of the company's wrestlers, including his tag team partner for the event, Jay Lethal. Fans will have to wait and see if they can join forces to outclass their opposition in Chicago next month.

