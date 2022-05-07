"I can still evolve" – Top Japanese star breaks silence after controversial loss to Jay Lethal in AEW

Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita broke his silence after losing to Jay Lethal on this week's edition of AEW Rampage. In the show's main event, the former was controversially beaten by the TNA legend.

In the match's closing stages, Takeshita hit a jumping knee on Lethal, but the latter was saved after interference from Sonjay Dutt. The former ROH World Champion hit the Lethal Injection for the win.

Taking to Twitter, Takeshita said he wants to test himself in AEW by competing in more matches. The DDT-Pro Wrestling star concluded his message by saying he can still evolve:

"I want to fight more more more matches @AEW. I can still evolve so watch for that. Thank you for watching #AEWRampage"

Check out Konosuke Takeshita's tweet after AEW Rampage below:

After a great main event on Rampage, Best Friends made their way to the ring, which led to a brawl. Chuck Taylor and Trent took the fight to Lethal and Dutt, but the gigantic Satnam Singh choked out Taylor.

Orange Cassidy also came face-to-face with Singh but decided to take a step back as Joe made his way to the ring. However, the ROH World TV Champion was stopped by security.

Jay Lethal recently named Chris Jericho as his dream opponent

Jay Lethal admitted he wants to face AEW star Chris Jericho in a dream match. While speaking on The Wrestling Classic's Casual Conversations, the TNA legend claimed he has always been a fan of The Wizard.

Lethal continued, saying it has always been a pleasure to talk and share ideas with the former AEW World Champion:

“I've not been in the ring with, and I was a big fan of Chris Jericho, especially during Y2J and the big countdown. Jericho is definitely on the top of the list for me but just getting to be around him and work with him, if that’s all I can do, then I’m fine with that because it’s been a pleasure talking with him and him sharing some ideas with me, and he’s been nothing but great to me and it’s been incredible." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

