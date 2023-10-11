Top male AEW star sends a naughty message to Beth Phoenix

Top AEW heel mentioned WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix during a promo on Dynamite: Title Tuesday to make things more personal with Adam "Edge" Copeland.

The AEW star in question is Christian Cage. Last week on Dynamite, he caught fans' attention by rejecting his best friend, Adam Copeland's offer to team up with him again, saying "Go f*** yourself." Meanwhile, the TNT Champion escalated things and made it more personal with Edge by mentioning his wife on live TV.

On the Dynamite: Title Tuesday episode, Christian came out right before the main event alongside his protege, Luchasaurus. The AEW TNT champion crossed all the limits on the microphone. To make it personal with his former best friend, Christian mentioned his daughters and his wife, Beth Phoenix.

Christian urged Beth Phoenix to welcome her daughters' new father by saying the following in his promo:

"Hey Beth, I know you're out there listening! Put some clean sheets on the bed because your new father is coming home girls."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the personal feud between two real-life best friends continues to captivate fans, and both Edge and Christian are expected to take shots at each other in the coming weeks. Henceforth, only time will tell where the whole thing is going.

What was your reaction to Cage's message? Sound off in the comments section below.