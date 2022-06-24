Top NJPW star pulled from Forbidden Door last minute because of injury; replaced by Clark Connors

Due to a knee injury, Tomohiro Ishii will miss the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Clark Connors will be replacing him in the four-way match for the inaugural All-Atlantic Championship.

In the past few weeks, AEW has witnessed some of its best wrestlers being sidelined due to injuries. On this week's Dynamite, even Bryan Danielson announced that he was not medically cleared yet to participate in matches.

Besides the American Dragon, CM Punk and Kenny Omega are also expected to be absent from the pay-per-view.

Adding to the already lengthy injury list, NJPW released an official statement that Tomohiro Ishii would be unable to participate in the upcoming Forbidden Door event due to a left knee injury.

As mentioned earlier, NJPW has also stated that Clark Connors will be taking the injured star's place. The star defeated Tomoaki Honma in the New Japan bracket of the tournament but lost to Ishii in the final qualifier.

The Forbidden Door pay-per-view will also decide the interim AEW World Champion

Besides a stacked card of dream matches between the best of AEW and NJPW stars, the event will also have several high-stakes title bouts.

An interim champion will fill the void left behind by reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk's temporary leave. After a slew of matches, Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi earned the right to fight for the title.

The duo has cultivated a commendable reputation as two of the best pro-wrestlers. At Forbidden Door, they will face off in a singles match to determine the interim AEW World Champion.

Given the number of high-profile matches that the upcoming pay-per-view has scheduled, fans expect the event to be highly entertaining.

