Top AEW star asks fans to tune in for this week's Dynamite and watch him get beat up by Jon Moxley

Ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy sent a message to Jon Moxley.

Taking to Twitter, Cassidy asked fans to tune in for this week's episode of Dynamite and watch him get beat by the former AEW World Champion.

In recent weeks, Jon Moxley has been relentless on AEW programming. A few weeks back, Moxley destroyed Wheeler Yuta within seconds of their match.

On last week's AEW Dynamite, Moxley defeated Preston Vance in the ongoing AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Moxley destroyed the Dark Order member and left him in a bloody mess after tearing off his mask.

Here's the message Orange Cassidy sent Jon Moxley:

Cassidy and Moxley will face each other in the semifinal of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. In the other semifinal, Bryan Danielson defeated Eddie Kingston and booked his place in the finals.

In the past, Cassidy has challenged for the AEW World Championship and has also shared the ring with the reigning AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. However, Cassidy is yet to capture any championship belt in AEW.

With a win over Jon Moxley on this week's Dynamite, Cassidy could be one step closer to another shot at the AEW World Championship.

Jon Moxley is on the hunt to recapture the AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley lost the AEW World Championship to the reigning champion Kenny Omega a few months ago. Since then, Moxley has been teaming up with Eddie Kingston, and, together, the duo has unsuccessfully challenged for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

A few weeks ago, Moxley failed to win the Casino Ladder Match and become the #1 contender for the AEW World Championship. Instead, it was the returning Hangman Page who won the match and will face Omega for the AEW World Title at Full Gear 2021.

In recent weeks, Jon Moxley has teased a potential heel turn in AEW, and it looks like the former AEW World Champion could turn to the dark side soon.

