Top star denies speculation about being 'The Devil' in AEW

AEW fans can't stop talking about The Devil after he again appeared on Dynamite this week after Bullet Club Gold laid out The Acclaimed.

Now, AEW star Britt Baker has spoken out and revealed that while she is not behind the mask. She said she would be a very good option if the opportunity presented itself.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion was speaking on 1035 KISSFM when she stated:

"I'm not, but then I'm like, maybe I would be a good Devil. But it's not, it's not me. But If I could be, would I be? Maybe, cause then I'm like... who better to stir some sh*t up than me?"

Ever since MJF’s alter ego started to appear on TV, there has been a lot of speculation as to who could be behind the mask. With Britt Baker confirming that she isn't the one, that is one name off the list.

Britt Baker is thankful for working with CM Punk in AEW

Former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker has opened up about how she felt working with CM Punk during his time in the promotion. Punk had a troubled time in the land of The Elite after he had troubles with various stars.

He was eventually fired after being involved in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In at Wembley Stadium.

Britt Baker was speaking on Maggie & Perloff when she opened up about her experience working with the former WWE star.

“CM Punk coming back to wrestling was one of the most historical things in All Elite Wrestling history and always will be. You can’t take that out of the wrestling books. I’m really thankful we got to work with CM Punk. I learned some stuff from him, he was always really helpful and willing to work with younger talent,” Baker said. [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see how CM Punk reacts to Baker’s latest comments about him.

