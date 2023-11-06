Top star should be forced to pay back "all the money" to Tony Khan upon injury outside AEW, says WWE veteran

AEW President Tony Khan doesn't have complete control over what his roster members do in their spare time. WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes one star should be held accountable for his actions outside the ring.

The star in question is former TNT Champion Darby Allin. He recently went viral for performing a tricycle stunt at a Nitro Circus event despite admitting to the audience that he was suffering from a shoulder injury.

Allin ended up landing on his already injured shoulder while performing the stunt. During a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager said that Tony Khan should put a clause in Allin's contract regarding all his activities outside pro wrestling.

"If I was a competent attorney working for Tony Khan, then I would insert a clause in Mr. Allin's contract that said if he injured himself to the point where he could not compete, doing an outside wrestling activity not promoted by AEW, then he would immediately not get anymore f**king money for the remainder of his contract or until he came back and could wrestle." [7:18 - 7:44]

Expand Tweet

Cornette then doubled down on his statement, saying that Darby Allin should be forced to return all the money he had earned through AEW to compensate Khan for getting hurt outside the ring.

"As a matter of fact, now that I think about it, they should insert a clause that says, 'Not only does he not get paid anymore, but he has to pay all the money he's already made back.'" [8:07 - 8:16]

The former TNT Champion recently returned to the Nitro Circus, where he was able to execute his trademark tricycle jump without getting hurt.

Darby Allin returned to action this past week on AEW Collision

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Darby Allin returned to in-ring competition for the first time since WrestleDream 2023.

Allin faced The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer on the show. During the bout, Archer chokeslammed the face-painted star on the ring apron and suplexed him halfway down the entrance ramp.

Expand Tweet

Allin ultimately emerged victorious and is now gearing for a trios match at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 18. He will combine forces with Adam Copeland and Sting to take on Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus.

What do you think of Darby Allin's stunts outside the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here