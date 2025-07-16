Top star "going away for a while" from Tony Khan's AEW is possible, WWE veteran feels

AEW All In 2025 was a huge success. One of the three main event matches of the show was Mercedes Moné vs. Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship. WWE veteran Stevie Richards believes that Moné might take some time off from the Jacksonville-based promotion after her loss in Texas.
Storm shocked the world by picking up a win over Mercedes at All In. Since The CEO holds six championships across different promotions like NJPW and Rev Pro, many felt she would defeat The Timeless One. The loss has fueled speculation about the former Sasha Banks' next move.
On The Stevie Richards Show, the veteran spoke about Mercedes' match at All In and made a prediction about her future.
"She has how many belts? They can do whatever, or is she going away for a while? She's defending the belts in other places. Her going away and then Toni Storm being there, I don't know if that's a good or bad thing, 'cause they had great chemistry in the ring. The match was really good. Like you said, they worked; you had two former WWE workers, too. They have an idea. Maybe they looked at the show and said, 'You know what this is missing?' People actually being able to digest what's going on, maybe we should slow it down a little bit. This was very much a WWE-style match, and that's a good thing in my mind," Richards said. [3:14 - 3:49]
It'll be interesting to see what's next for The CEO in AEW after her loss at All In: Texas.
Mercedes Moné breaks silence after shocking loss at AEW All In Texas
Mercedes Moné suffered her first singles loss in the Tony Khan-led promotion at All In: Texas. She lost to Toni Storm in a 24-minute classic, marking the end of her 411-day undefeated streak in AEW.
After All In, Moné broke her silence and shared a screenshot of her making a toast to women's wrestling at the Wrestle Dynasty press conference from earlier this year on her X account.
"This is a cheers to women's wrestling," she wrote.
Even though she lost at All In, Mercedes Moné is still the TBS Champion in All Elite Wrestling.
