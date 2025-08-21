Top star kidnapped and threatened to be set on fire in shocking angle on AEW Dynamite

A major star was held hostage on AEW Dynamite tonight. The go-home show of Forbidden Door, held in Glasgow, featured amazing stories told throughout the episode. While the pay-per-view will feature a must-see Lights Out Steel Cage Match, the World Championship match will take place between MJF and Hangman Page.The reigning AEW World Champion has a good heart and has been protecting others along with himself. The Salt of the Earth has been after Mark Briscoe. Week after week, The Chicken fell to dirty tactics played by The Devil. However, Page stood by Briscoe in need and took care of the issue.Last week, The Cowboy brilliantly coerced Maxwell into executing his casino gauntlet world title contract for the opportunity at the AEW World Championship. The latter refused to do so initially, as he wanted the contract as a backup, in case his match at Forbidden Door doesn't go as planned for him. He tried to convince Hangman to give him a direct shot at the title.Fans were shocked to see Hangman play mind games with MJF, as Friedman is the one with the games. However, he had another trick up his sleeve. On tonight's go-home Dynamite, things took an unexpected turn, and everything went according to MJF's plan. The latter took Ricochet's and Gate of Agony's help to kidnap Mark Briscoe and threatened to set him on fire.The Devil had certain conditions for the Cowboy. First, his contract will not be cashed in at Forbidden Door; the title will change hands via disqualification and countout. Hangman, to save his friend, accepted all the terms, which might have put his title reign in jeopardy.Even if the AEW World Champion survives the match at Forbidden Door, Maxwell can cash in his contract any time he wants. It will be interesting to see who walks out as a champion this weekend.