"Sneak attack" – AEW star MJF sends a message to WCW icon

AEW star MJF sent a message to Sting following The Pinnacle's brawl with Darby Allin and his ally on last week's AEW Dynamite.

Taking to Twitter, MJF quoted a tweet from AEW's official handle and claimed that Sting's assault was a sneak attack. Friedman took note of the fact that it's quite sad that an icon like Sting has to pull off a "sneak attack".

Here's the message from MJF on Twitter:

A few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, The Pinnacle took out Darby Allin backstage. Following a confrontation between MJF and Allin, Friedman and his stablemates caught the former TNT Champion off guard.

In response to the attack, Sting was about to set the record straight on a Dynamite a few weeks ago. However, courtesy of an assist from Shawn Spears and Wardlow, MJF took out the WCW icon and sent a message to Darby Allin.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, MJF, Spears, and Wardlow were caught off guard by Sting, who used his baseball bat to take out The Pinnacle. Sting got an upper hand on both Spears and Wardlow, while MJF himself exited the ring.

Much to Friedman's surprise, he was confronted by Darby Allin, who was hidden in the crowd. The former TNT Champion took the fight to The Pinnacle and hit Wardlow with a thumbtacked skateboard.

MJF and Darby Allin will cross paths at AEW Full Gear

Following Darby Allin's return to AEW, the former TNT Champion challenged MJF. Allin took the microphone and simply stated Full Gear. Now, MJF will be facing Darby Allin at Full Gear 2021 on 13 November.

The feud between The Pinnacle and Darby Allin and Sting has been incredible. AEW has done a great job in terms of storyline, and it's to be seen how things will unfold moving forward.

