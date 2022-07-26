Top star reacts to classic match between AEW personality and WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio

Eddie Kingston took to social media to give his thoughts on the classic bout between AEW personality Dean Malenko and WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio just celebrated his 20th year anniversary in the Stamford-based promotion. He debuted on the July 25, 2002 episode of SmackDown, beating Chavo Guerrero. From there, The Ultimate Underdog won several championships, including the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships.

Meanwhile, Dean Malenko, who had a prolific career in WWE, now works as a senior producer with AEW.

The highlights of a Mysterio-Malenko WCW classic were posted on Vintage Puroresu's Twitter profile. He debuted against Malenko at the June 16, 1996 Great American Bash, with both men displaying their athletic prowess. Mysterio prevailed in the exchange after an arm-drag to The Iceman.

Kingston responded to this and hilariously gave a shout out to Malenko, on behalf of the AEW roster.

"Hey @AEW wrestlers we work with this dude Dean Malenko!," Kingston tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Malenko eventually defeated Mysterio to retain his WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

Fans chimed in on Eddie Kingston's reaction to Rey Mysterio-Dean Malenko WCW match

Wrestling fans on Twitter also shared their two cents on the Rey Mysterio-Dean Malenko match, following Eddie Kingston's reaction to it.

One fan noted her memories of Malenko and was amazed by his skillset, which is why it is not surprising that he has gone on to train numerous stars.

Whitney 💞 @MissWhit83 @MadKing1981 @AEW I see Dean's name & in my head I hear "The Great Malenko" lol. On a serious note, he's incredible. It's easy to see why he's trained so many wrestlers! @MadKing1981 @AEW I see Dean's name & in my head I hear "The Great Malenko" lol. On a serious note, he's incredible. It's easy to see why he's trained so many wrestlers!

Another fan stated that the 1996 Mysterio was firing on all cylinders, even though he added that Rey is still on fire today.

Meanwhile, this user noticed Kingston's hilarity in his reaction to Malenko, saying the Mad King thought The Ice Man was just some random dude.

Rory The Reddest Panda @ReddestRory @MadKing1981 @AEW It's way funnier to pretend you just made the realization now and thought that he was just someone from accounting for the last few years @MadKing1981 @AEW It's way funnier to pretend you just made the realization now and thought that he was just someone from accounting for the last few years

Another Twitter user thought Malenko and Mysterio were wrestling's all-time greats.

One fan believed The Iceman was one of the best and most underrated technical wrestlers ever.

What are your thoughts on Eddie Kingston's reaction to Dean Malenko-Rey Mysterios's WCW match? Sound off in the comments section below.

