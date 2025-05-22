Top star's AEW debut officially announced; Mercedes Moné first opponent

Mercedes Moné is set for another major bout, as she will be facing a top star making her AEW debut. This will be her final roadblock before her high-stakes match at Double or Nothing this weekend.

This Sunday, she is set to take on Jamie Hayter in the women's bracket finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The winner will advance to All In: Texas and challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Tonight on Dynamite, it was revealed that Mercedes Moné will appear on Collision tomorrow night to take on CMLL's Reyna Isis in a TBS Championship Open Challenge. This will be the luchadora's debut with the promotion, and she'll be part of a list of stars from the Mexican company who have shared the ring with The CEO.

At Forbidden Door last year, Mercedes took on Stephanie Vaquer, who was still representing CMLL at the time. She also faced Zeuxis a few days before that match, and she ended up winning both matches.

Mercedes Moné has been on a roll over the past year, as she has not lost a singles match since her AEW debut. It remains to be seen if she can keep that streak alive after this week.

