Top AEW star seemingly pays tribute to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin on AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming, MJF seemingly paid tribute to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

On this week's show, MJF faced Dante Martin while wearing a pair of trunks similar to what Steve Austin had previously sported.

A fan on Twitter noticed MJF's tribute and tweeted about it. In the tweet, Austin is next to Paul Heyman wearing similar pair of trunks:

Tom. @NotThatTomGreen MJF with the Stunning Steve Austin tribute trunks in Texas. #AEWDynamite MJF with the Stunning Steve Austin tribute trunks in Texas. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/S6VGWvI4iF

At Winter Is Coming, MJF became a three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring Winner. The leader of The Pinnacle faced Dante Martin following the previous week's Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal.

MJF and Martin squared off in a singles match where The Top Flight star showcased his signature aerial offense. However, eventually, MJF submitted his opponent, courtesy of the arm-bar, following interference from Starks.

The Team Taz member helped MJF put his foot on the ropes, creating the opening for The Salt of The Earth to capture his third consecutive Dynamite Diamond Ring.

MJF had previously gone off on 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin on social media

MJF and Steve Austin are no strangers. MJF was previously a guest on Austin's podcast, The Steve Austin Show, where the AEW star provided his honest opinions on The Texas Rattlesnake.

In a 2020 tweet, MJF claimed that Austin owes him $5,000 for his custom-made suit ripped while the WWE Hall of Famer threw him out of his house:

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF



I’ve sent him my pay pal info multiple times. SAD. When I was nice enough to do his podcast He kicked me out of his house and quite frankly his house wasn’t very nice. He also owes me 5k for my custom suit that he ripped when throwing me out of said house like a true caveman.I’ve sent him my pay pal info multiple times. SAD. twitter.com/Danial_Ali998/… When I was nice enough to do his podcast He kicked me out of his house and quite frankly his house wasn’t very nice. He also owes me 5k for my custom suit that he ripped when throwing me out of said house like a true caveman. I’ve sent him my pay pal info multiple times. SAD. twitter.com/Danial_Ali998/…

Also Read Article Continues below

MJF is currently feuding with CM Punk. Next week on AEW Dynamite, MJF will team up with FTR to face CM Punk, Darby Allin, and Sting in a six-man tag team match.

A former WWE manager has the highest opinion of Hook. Catch it right here

Edited by Abhinav Singh