"I let the moment get the best of me" – Top AEW star sends a message to Bullet Club's Jay White

AEW star Daniel Garcia has tweeted a message to Bullet Club star Jay White. Garcia sent the message following a match with White at NJPW STRONG.

Taking to Twitter, Garcia recalled the time when White was his age and a rookie. Garcia said back then he was trying to get on SMASH Wrestling shows in Canada. The AEW star said sharing the ring with White felt like a full-circle moment and, maybe, he let the moment get to him:

2021 has been a breakout year for Daniel Garcia. The AEW star shared the ring with top talents like Darby Allin, CM Punk, and Jon Moxley.

In one of his recent matches on AEW Rampage, Red Death stepped into the ring with Eddie Kingston, one that The Mad King ended up winning, despite a resilient outing from Garcia.

The rising AEW star has been a part of NJPW STRONG as well. Garcia had already faced Josh Alexander in NJPW before wrestling Switchblade.

Jay White's 2021 run in NJPW has been full of ups and downs

Jay White started 2021 after failing to capture the double gold at Wrestle Kingdom 15 from Kota Ibushi. Following the loss, White took time off from NJPW and sparked rumors of possibly leaving the company.

However, he eventually returned to feud with Tomohiro Ishii before shifting his focus towards Hiroshi Tanahashi. Switchblade went on to beat Tanahashi for the NEVER Openweight Championship, made his way to the US, and has been competing mostly on NJPW STRONG ever since.

At the recent NJPW: Battle in the Valley event, Jay White lost his NEVER Openweight Title to The Stone Pitbull. Since then, The Bullet Club star has been focusing on a match against Christopher Daniels at NJPW STRONG: Nemesis.

