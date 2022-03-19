"We're anxious to see what's getting ready to happen" - Top tag team were shocked about Tony Khan buying ROH

Current Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions The Briscoes have revealed that they were shocked to hear about Tony Khan purchasing their home promotion. They also stated that they are anxious to see what happens next.

On the March 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite it was announced that Khan had purchased Ring of Honor. The promotion had been on a hiatus since December 2021 after suffering massively in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arguably the most famous tag team in the history of ROH, The Briscoes, appeared on the Battlegrounds Podcast to weigh in on what they thought of the purchase. Both men agreed they were shocked, anxious and excited all at the same time.

“I would say Tony [Khan] buying it, God bless that man, it’s an awesome thing. We’re anxious to see what’s getting ready to happen. At the same time, we’re laser focused and have the blinders on every weekend, different shows, we have a job to do.” said Jay Briscoe. (H/T Fightful).

Jay's brother Mark would chime in, stating that it doesn't matter who owns ROH, they will do their thing, which is attempt to be the best tag team in the world.

"It doesn't matter what the promotion is or who runs the promotion, if we're in there, we're going to do what we do regardless." said Mark Briscoe. (H/T Fightful).

Jay Briscoe rounded out the topic of discussion by stating that having a second promotion under the AEW umbrella is a great thing, given the amount of talent on AEW's roster.

“There is so much talent out there and only so much time to do wrestling shows. There are only so many hours in the week you can put wrestling on. Now you have a brand new platform. I think he’s [Tony Khan] going to keep it going and it’s going to be better than ever.'' (H/T Fightful).

Tony Khan will be the creative mind behind Ring of Honor

Despite spinning many plates in his life such as being the co-owner of Fulham Football Club, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the driving force behind All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan announced that he will be the booker of ROH in its new era.

Drain Bamager #FreeMustafaAli @DrainBamager It's a REPEAT from last year!



WON Booker & Promoter of the Year for both 2021 and 2022: TONY KHAN. It's a REPEAT from last year!WON Booker & Promoter of the Year for both 2021 and 2022: TONY KHAN. https://t.co/Frm09bvSBg

Khan's booking of AEW has been lauded by many in the wrestling business for his ability to allow his talent to input their own creative vision, the ability to tell long-term stories and the skill to rotate such a large roster.

Are you looking forward to the relaunch of Ring of Honor? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy to see Ring of Honor continue on? Yes No 1 votes so far