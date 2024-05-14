Top WWE angle "almost exactly like" Wardlow's storyline, says wrestling journalist

A veteran wrestling journalist has drawn comparisons between the current major angle on WWE RAW and Wardlow's ongoing storyline in AEW, while also speculating on potential future plans for the stars involved.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Otis squared off against Sami Zayn. The leader of the Alpha Academy, Chad Gable cost Otis the match and then slapped him outside the ring as well. Ever since Chad's heel turn, his interactions with his Alpha Academy stablemates have been captivating to watch.

Meanwhile, veteran wrestling journalist and historian Dave Meltzer compared the angle between Otis and Gable with the recent AEW storyline featuring Adam Cole and Wardlow. Cole seemingly teased kicking Wardlow out of the Undisputed Kingdom faction at the recent Dynasty pay-per-view.

Speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the Otis angle is similar to Wardlow's previous and current storyline, though both Adam Cole and Wardlow have been absent from recent programming:

"The Otis thing, it's almost exactly like what AEW was doing - again - with Wardlow, which - again - stopped. They were doing it with Wardlow and Adam Cole, and then Adam Cole hasn't been around and Wardlow hasn't been around." [H/T WOR]

Veteran speculated the future plans for the WWE stars

The veteran wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer also speculated the end game of the current angle between Alpha Academy members. Meltzer speculates that WWE is trying to make Otis a sympathetic babyface with Chad Gable as a strong heel. However, the plans with Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupree seem to be uncertain:

"Chad, super strong heel. It's very clear that they're trying to get Otis into that sympathetic babyface role big... big. "Tozawa, they're never gonna do anything with Tozawa. And Maxxine, there's limitations of what they're gonna do with her now because she's not fully ready," said Meltzer [H/T WOR]

Henceforth, only time will reveal where the story between Gable and Otis is heading and how WWE will progress it in the coming weeks.

