Top WWE Star Sends a Message to Mercedes Mone

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 07, 2025 18:17 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone [Image Credit: Mone's Instagram handle]

Mercedes Mone made her return to AEW this week on Dynamite. It was a tough showing, as she was involved in a heated confrontation with Alex Windsor and Athena. However, following the episode, Mone received a message from a top WWE star.

Former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax had something to say about The CEO on Instagram. After this week's Dynamite, the AEW TBS Champion posted a few pictures from the backstage area on her social media accounts. They generated a lot of buzz on the internet and also caught the attention of The Irresistible Force.

The top WWE star could not resist commenting on Mone’s Instagram post, expressing her excitement over the pictures. Her emotions were clearly evident through the tone of her message. Jax wrote the following:

"Girrrrlll 🔥"

Check out her comment below:

Nia Jax's comment on Mone's post [Image Credit: Mercedes' Instagram handle]

Nia Jax and Mercedes Mone have clashed multiple times in WWE. They share a good bond behind the scenes, and it is evident from this comment.

Mercedes Mone also posted a reel with another former WWE star

Mercedes Mone is very active on her social media accounts and regularly posts fun content for her fans. Following her Dynamite appearance, Mone posted a reel with former WWE star and current ROH Women's World Champion Athena.

It is a fun dance-off between the two stars on a viral TikTok song "Rock Your Body". This post captures the essence of the bond Mone and Athena share outside the ring, and it is also making a lot of buzz among the fans.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Besides, it looks like Athena and Mercedes Mone are forming some sort of alliance on Dynamite for the next few weeks. Both women are playing heel characters with common enemies in the form of Toni Storm and Alex Windsor. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold for the two from here on in AEW.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
