Top WWE Star Sends a Message to Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone made her return to AEW this week on Dynamite. It was a tough showing, as she was involved in a heated confrontation with Alex Windsor and Athena. However, following the episode, Mone received a message from a top WWE star.Former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax had something to say about The CEO on Instagram. After this week's Dynamite, the AEW TBS Champion posted a few pictures from the backstage area on her social media accounts. They generated a lot of buzz on the internet and also caught the attention of The Irresistible Force.The top WWE star could not resist commenting on Mone’s Instagram post, expressing her excitement over the pictures. Her emotions were clearly evident through the tone of her message. Jax wrote the following:&quot;Girrrrlll 🔥&quot;Check out her comment below:Nia Jax's comment on Mone's post [Image Credit: Mercedes' Instagram handle]Nia Jax and Mercedes Mone have clashed multiple times in WWE. They share a good bond behind the scenes, and it is evident from this comment.Mercedes Mone also posted a reel with another former WWE starMercedes Mone is very active on her social media accounts and regularly posts fun content for her fans. Following her Dynamite appearance, Mone posted a reel with former WWE star and current ROH Women's World Champion Athena.It is a fun dance-off between the two stars on a viral TikTok song &quot;Rock Your Body&quot;. This post captures the essence of the bond Mone and Athena share outside the ring, and it is also making a lot of buzz among the fans.Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBesides, it looks like Athena and Mercedes Mone are forming some sort of alliance on Dynamite for the next few weeks. Both women are playing heel characters with common enemies in the form of Toni Storm and Alex Windsor. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold for the two from here on in AEW.