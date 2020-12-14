Travel restrictions this year almost cost Evil Uno and Stu Grayson their jobs in AEW

2020 has been quite challenging for professional wrestling. Numerous independent companies have ceased operations. While several promotions are still putting on shows without fans, leading companies like WWE and AEW were forced to lay off some talent for various reasons.

WWE's cuts were across the board, as they affected wrestlers, backstage talent, and even people working in the office. No one was safe from the cost-cutting measures that WWE had to take this year. AEW, on the other hand, released a minimum amount of wrestlers who were unable to come to work.

But other stars who weren't living in the United States were also at risk of seeing their dream jobs in AEW go up in smoke. Two of those wrestlers were Dark Order members Stu Grayson and Evil Uno.

Dark Order is good. https://t.co/OCRfPbCSZk — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) December 13, 2020

Living in Canada made things difficult for AEW stars Evil Uno and Stu Grayson this year

Evil Uno and Grayson recently sat down with the Ottawa Sun for an in-depth interview. There, the Dark Order members spoke about how close they were to losing their contracts with AEW this year. Evil Uno said they were quite worried they would get fired.

“We travel every two weeks (to Florida) and quarantine in between. We don’t leave our houses; that’s a stress. There was a time where it was very uncertain for both of us because we couldn’t make it to work for several months, so we were at risk of being cut. We didn’t know the scope of what COVID would be like. We also didn’t know what kind of financial hit AEW was going to take. It was stressful at first, but now it feels like the norm. We have deep roots in this area, we helped build up this whole wrestling scene over the past 15 years. We’re still within the decision phase.”

The Ottawa Sun front page for Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. pic.twitter.com/rabqADRddW — Ottawa Sun (@ottawasuncom) December 13, 2020

Evil Uno in AEW

Are you happy to see that Uno and Grayson remain with AEW? What do you hope to see the tag team accomplish in 2021? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.