Trent reveals how Orange Cassidy's position in AEW was built

Trent, Chuck Taylor, and Orange Cassidy recently joined Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone on AEW Unrestricted (h/t Wrestling Inc), where they talked about various aspects of their time in AEW.

One of the things that they talked about was how the audience's perspective of Orange Cassidy has changed over the years, and how he has established himself in AEW.

How Orange Cassidy was buillt in AEW

Chuck Taylor talked about Orange Cassidy and said that he would get no reaction or a negative reaction when he wrestled where he lived. Taylor added that people did not understand his style of wrestling, but thankfully for Orange Cassidy, that has changed now in AEW.

"I've said it before in a bunch of interviews, but like, watching him since roughly 2008, I think you started doing Orange Cassidy more as a character and seeing him get from no reaction to negative reaction was usually where he lived. People just didn't understand, and if you fast forward to now, especially when we had crowds where he was like the most over guy on the show, it's insane. But watching people be like, 'what the hell is happening? Why is this guy out here? [From] 'I hate him' to now, that is real cool."

Taylor and Trent talked about Orange Cassidy's match against PAC in AEW. That was the first time that Orange Cassidy was really properly involved in a feud since coming to AEW and that match created the first impression that a lot of AEW fans formed about him.

"I think that was my favorite AEW match so far. So, we were ringside cheering him on. He's getting his ass kicked, and then when he finally started hitting his comeback, the crowd was so hot for his comeback that I'm supposed to be like cheering for him on the outside, and I started like tearing up. I'm like, 'oh God, what am I doing? What am I doing? I'm crying ringside because his comeback is going so well. Yeah, that was a beautiful match."

"There was one part when he was making his big comeback, I started jumping up and down. And I'd say 50% of it was excitement but the other 50% was knowing that I had to climb in the ring and jump out. So, I was like trying to stretch a little bit."