Trent's Mom Sue on being talked into post-Parking Lot Fight angle on AEW Dynamite

Since making her AEW debut by giving Chuck Taylor, and her son Trent, a ride to their AEW World Tag Team Championship match at AEW Fyter Fest in a mini-van, Trent's mom Sue has become an overnight star in professional wrestling.

However, in recent weeks, the Inner Circle's Santana & Ortiz launched a vendetta against The Best Friends, along with Sue as well. Santana & Ortiz have thrown personal insults at Trent's mother, attacked The Best Friends on numerous editions of AEW Dynamite and also defaced Sue's prized mini-van.

This personal rivalry led to the critically acclaimed Parking Lot Fight between The Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz this past week on AEW Dynamite. After a gruelling, violent and physical brawl between both tag teams, Trent picked up the victory for The Best Friends by pinning Ortiz with the crunchie on the hood of car.

Once the match was over, Trent's mom Sue picked up The Best Friends and gave them a ride home in her newly repaired mini van. However, not before giving Santana & Ortiz one final message in response to their recent insults towards her, a perfectly timed middle finger.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Trent's mom Sue admitted that she had to be heavily talked into flipping off Santana & Ortiz and had her reservations about doing it:

"They had to talk me into that. I did not want to do it, I am like 'I'm not going on national TV. Oh my goodness, I'm a retired teacher, it's so embarrassing, it's so wrong.' They tried and tried, and said 'You're a character! This is not...you're a character, you can do that.' Now I'm so glad I did that. I loved it! I caved completely, but I was shy about it. It was great, and I'm glad I did it. People were coming over to me telling me I had to do it, it's the best way to end it! It was wonderful. I'm not really that much of a character, I'm a mom! I'm Trent's mom Sue (not Greg Marasciulo's mom), so that made it okay."

Reservations about the AEW angle

Continuing to discuss the post-match angle after Wednesday's Parking Lot Fight on AEW Dynamite, Sue revealed that she wasn't the only one who had reservations about participating in the angle.

The mother of AEW wrestler Trent revealed that some of her personal friends were unsure if she should flip off Santana & Ortiz on national television. However, just like Sue, many of them changed their mind after they saw it happen at the end of the broadcast.

"They loved it. One of my friends said 'you can't do that on TV!' She called me after and said 'you had to do that. It was the perfect way to end it. I changed my mind!' So did I, I changed my mind there,"

