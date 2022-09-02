"They beat our developmental system" - Triple H discloses if NXT was punished by WWE higher-ups for not being able to beat AEW in ratings

Triple H has revealed if WWE NXT was forced to rebrand to NXT 2.0 as the brand couldn't beat AEW Dynamite in ratings.

For numerous months, AEW and NXT went head-to-head on Wednesday nights, which at the time was labeled as 'Wednesday Night Wars.' Tony Khan's promotion debuted on TNT opposite NXT on the USA Network.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, The Game admitted that it was never about the competition in the first place. He further commented on the Jacksonville-based promotion beating WWE's developmental system while claiming that they showcased the best product they possibly could.

"No. People put so much pressure on this, all these competitive wars. It never was that. First of all, they beat our developmental system, good for them. No, it was never that, it was never even pressure of, 'You have to beat them.' It was never that, we put on the best product we could. Like I said, it shifted over time, they're in the pandemic, all of that shifted over time." [30:35 - 31:18]

AEW and WWE will both host huge shows this weekend

The professional wrestling world will witness some of the biggest shows of 2022 this weekend. AEW is set to host its upcoming All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.

Whereas, WWE will be returning to the UK for the first time since 1992 for a stadium show in the form of Clash at the Castle. The Stamford-based promotion will also host NXT Worlds Collide, featuring numerous title matches between NXT and the now-former NXT UK Superstars.

All Out 2022 will be headlined by Jon Moxley and CM Punk. The two former WWE stars will collide in a massive world title rematch after The Purveyor of Violence beat Punk during their first title bout on a previous episode of Dynamite.

Meanwhile, Clash at the Castle will feature Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre in the main event. The Tribal Chief will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in Cardiff, Wales. Fans will have to wait and see if Reigns can continue his dominant run after Saturday night.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport and provide a transcription credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh