"I could have punched him in the mouth" - Wrestling legend furious over Triple H calling AEW a pissant company

Triple H is one of the most legendary heels in wrestling, known universally for terrorizing many wrestlers during his career. But for Billy Gunn, the moment The Game insulted AEW during the 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony remains one of the deepest cuts.

2019's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was iconic for being the year that the legendary D-Generation X was inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame. Gunn was already signed with AEW at this point, and Triple H used to poke fun at him for it. In regards to Gunn being fired from WWE, The Game jokingly said that Vince McMahon could buy the promotion simply to fire him again.

During Road Dogg and Billy Gunn's appearance on For the Love of Wrestling 2022's panel, the two touched on the controversial moment.

"I let it go strictly because my wife told me to [laughs]. When everybody starts chanting AEW at the Hall of Fame, he's got to try and shut it down somehow and whatever goes through his head, goes through his head, I'm not in control of that other than I could have punched him in the mouth. It's what it is. I'm gonna bypass that," Gunn clarified. (H/T: Fightful)

While Triple H's comment could have been meant as a light joke, Billy Gunn was clearly not amused. A few months later, The Game's brainchild, NXT, started competing against AEW in the Wednesday Night Wars, and WWE ultimately ended up falling short.

Triple H believes that the competition between AEW and WWE benefits both parties

During Triple H's interview with Chris Vannini of The Athletic, the 14-time world champion shared his opinion on the competition between the two promotions.

"It makes everybody sharper, you get lazy if you’re all there is and everybody goes about their business. The end of the day, it’ll make us better, and we’ll all be better for it. All those things have forced us to be in a better place right now," The Game noted. (H/T Fightful)

While Triple H essentially lost the war against AEW, leading to NXT being completely rebranded, the competition between the two promotions continues to heat up. Time will tell how this battle plays out moving forward.

