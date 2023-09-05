Triple H reportedly will not have the final call on CM Punk's possible WWE return

Former WWE Champion, CM Punk, who has now been terminated from AEW could reportedly be brought back by Triple H, only if a higher-up in the Titan Towers approves him.

The wrestling world was shocked to the core after hearing the news of CM Punk being fired from AEW by Tony Khan, as the company CEO and President seemingly revealed how his life was in danger during the incident between Punk and Jack Perry backstage at the All In event in Wembley Stadium.

Ever since being terminated from the All Elite promotion, the Second City Saint has been speculated to make his return to the WWE after ten years. However, there is still a big "if" for that to be the case, as Punk has allegedly burned the bridges with the Stamford-based promotion in the past as well.

Nevertheless, the possibility can never be eliminated, as Triple H always thinks about what's best for business, and would look to sort things out somehow. However, the decision won't be entirely Hunter's, as the CEO, Nick Khan, may have the final say in the absence of company Chairman Vince McMahon, as per a report by BWE.

"If Triple H wants CM Punk back in WWE, it will ultimately be down to Nick Khan to make the ultimate choice as Vince McMahon is 'too busy' dealing with other projects," the report stated.

Expand Tweet

Was CM Punk open to a WWE return and working with Triple H in the past?

Following the AEW All Out media scrum last year, CM Punk allegedly had an altercation with the company EVPs, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks backstage, and the brawl between them turned ugly, resulting in Tony Khan having to suspend everyone involved.

Following the suspension, the Voice of the Voiceless was open to a WWE return, according to a recent report by Fightful Select. The report stated that Punk apparently wanted to return to the Stamford-based promotion, and his WrestleMania opponent was going to be Kevin Owens.

Expand Tweet

However, that wasn't actually the case, as the Second City Saint returned to All Elite Wrestling and seemingly attempted to deal with everything. Only time will tell whether Punk is still open to a WWE return despite his alleged issues with Triple H.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena