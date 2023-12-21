Triple H’s close friend namedropped on AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, one of the members of the WWE locker room and a man important to Triple H was namedropped during a backstage segment between MJF and Swerve Strickland. The name in question is William Regal.

Friedman was walking across backstage when he stumbled on a black mask, similar to one worn by the Devil's henchmen, on the floor next to the locker room of Mogul Embassy. This prompted him to confront them, and he was greeted by Swerve.

He brought his arrogant self, and Swerve retaliated. He claimed that Friedman has been dodging him for some time now, as he was a threat to the title. The AEW World Champion then claimed that Strickland was simply not on his level.

The leader of the Mogul Embassy then unearthed a piece of MJF's past, as he reminded him that years ago, when he tried out for WWE, William Regal rejected him. According to Strickland, he did not need to try out, but people came to him to offer him contracts.

Moments after, MJF accused Swerve Strickland of being the Devil, as he not only wanted his title but had a bone to pick with Hangman Page, one of the victims.

It seems that no one is any closer to the truth, and at this point, everyone could be a suspect.

